Want to meet a mermaid? Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is the place to do it

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you want to meet someone from under the sea? Sea Life Aquarium is providing a chance to meet the world-famous Mermaids of Weeki Wachee Springs Park from Sept. 28 to Oct. 21.

The mermaids will swim and perform in Orlando's only indoor aquarium on International Drive. Performances will be at the top of every hour from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Meet and greets are available all day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The "Justice League" heroes currently on display at Madame Tussauds Orlando issued a Halloween challenge to the mermaids and their fans. You can win free tickets to Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando by posting on Instagram your best-dressed pictures as a mermaid or a hero and using the hashtag #mermaidsvsheroes. The contest runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

Meet and greets with the mermaids are included with the price of admission. You can buy tickets here at the Visit Sea Life website.

