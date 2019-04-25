Watch newly divorced Nicolas Cage sing sad version of 'Purple Rain' at karaoke bar

Nicolas Cage is having quite the week.

After getting drunkenly married to his girlfriend, Erika Koike, in Las Vegas and then annulling the marriage four days later, TMZ reports that Cage let off some steam by hitting up a karaoke bar and belting out a rousing (and slightly sad) version of Prince's iconic song, "Purple Rain."

And when we say "belting," we really mean shouting, because that's exactly what Cage did at the bar in Los Angeles. Cage sounded like he was giving a death metal performance of the song, as opposed to the sultriness that Prince brought to his masterpiece, but hey, to each his own.

Ever since Cage filed for the annulment, Koike has sought spousal support for apparent loss of earnings. The documents on Cage's annulment state the couple had been "drinking to the point of intoxication" and that Cage "lacked understanding" and "reacted on impulse without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

You can watch the video of Cage shouting/singing "Purple Rain" below.

