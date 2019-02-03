Entertainment

WATCH: News 6 airs pregame special before 2019 Super Bowl

'The Big Pre-Game' talks snacks, games and puppies

By Robert Brown - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 anchors Justin Warmoth and Julie Broughton will host "The Big Pre-Game" the day before the 2019 Super Bowl.

The show focused on the essentials everyone needs before the big game. 

From what snacks to serve to how to avoid becoming a victim of "Super Sick Monday," the News 6 team has you covered.

There are also a few surprises in store, including a segment involving Trooper Steve and meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Watch video of the segment above and make sure to tune into News 6 for the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

