WATCH: Star Wars trailer reveals title of final episode in Skywalker saga

CHICAGO - "No one is ever really gone," says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for "Star Wars: Episode IX," which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

The short spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The voice of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley's Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.

Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa.

The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.

"Star Wars Episode IX" doesn't pick up immediately after the events of "The Last Jedi," Director J.J. Abrams said Friday. He said that some time has gone by since the events of the last movie.

He teased that it will be an adventure that the group goes on together. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also reiterated that "Episode IX" will close out the newest trilogy and the 9-film Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

Stephen Colbert moderated the panel Friday where fans are hoping to get a title and a trailer for the film that opens nationwide on Dec. 20.

