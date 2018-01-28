Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards on WKMG-TV

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday night is a big milestone for the entertainment industry, with the 60th Grammy Awards taking place in New York City.

Not everyone will make it to the Big Apple, but you can catch all the major performances and wins right here on WKMG-TV.

All the action begins at 6:30 p.m. with "Grammy Red Carpet Live," which will also air on CBS. Following that hour of entertainment is the big ceremony hosted by James Corden beginning at 7:30 p.m.

See who's in the running for a Grammy in each category here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.