Watch the trailer for Netflix's 'Wine Country' starring your favorite 'SNL' ladies

Have you ever dreamed about what it would be like to get to drink copious amounts of wine with your favorite ladies from "Saturday Night Live," such as Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch?

All you need to do to make that dream a reality is log on to Netflix on May 10 and watch the movie "Wine Country."

Joining Poehler, Rudolph and Dratch are their other former "SNL" cast members, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer and former "SNL" writers Paula Pell and Emily Spivey in this hilarious comedy that follows a group of longtime girlfriends as they spend the weekend in wine country celebrating Dratch's character's 50th birthday.

As many people know, well, if you've gone on alcohol-induced trips with old pals, the drama can definitely start when the drinks are flowing and the mouths start slurring -- and that's exactly what happens in this movie.

As Fey's character says in the trailer, to all the ladies, "Whatever gets said, it’s probably what the person has always felt and the alcohol just let it out.”

"Wine Country" marks Poehler's feature film directorial debut. She said in interviews that the idea behind the movie was inspired by real-life trips that the group of ladies has taken together before. Spivey wrote the script with another "SNL" writer alum, Liz Cackowski.

The trailer makes the movie look like an absolute joy, from watching Rudolph hilariously fall off a piano while serenading one of the ladies, to the highly underrated Pell spitting out one-liner zingers that will have you in stitches. Judging by the trailer alone, this looks like it could be the funniest new movie of the year so far.

"Wine Country" comes out in select theaters May 8 and will be available to stream on Netflix on May 10. You can watch the trailer below.

