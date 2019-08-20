Watch unlimited movies with Regal Cinemas $18 movie subscription pass

iStock / YinYang

If you love going to the movie theater, then Regal Cinemas unlimited movies pass is for you.

For $18 a month, you can watch “as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, where you want” at Regal Cinemas, according to the theater company's website.

The pass will also get you 10% off all food and non-alcoholic beverages in the theater.

To join, download the free Regal app and click on the Unlimited banner and follow the steps. You can pay in full or month by month with a debit or credit card.

There are no blackout dates, and you’ll get a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday.

Click here for more information.



