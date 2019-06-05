What to expect for Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies'

If you happened to keep your HBO subscription after "Game of Thrones" ended, you're in luck, because this hit series, "Big Little Lies," is finally coming back for a second season that looks like it's filled with even more drama than before.

Based on previews and trailers that have come out prior to the show's June 9 premiere, it looks like all of the ladies from Season 1 are back -- which includes Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, alongside executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. All of the women are still reeling after the shocking death of Kidman's character's husband, and the police are determined to figure out what exactly happened to him.

What made Season 1 of the show so addicting was that there was a murder mystery storyline slowly creeping its way throughout the series, while all the juicy drama among the women was at the forefront. It’s unclear as of now, but we’re curious: Will Season 2 just focus on the cover-up or will someone else bite the dust?

Besides the police trying to get to the bottom of the situation, living legend Meryl Streep is also trying to find out how Celeste's (played by Kidman) husband died.

Streep plays Mary Louise, who is the mother-in-law to Kidman's character, and she desperately wants to know how her son died. It seems that the "accident" excuse isn't enough for her. Streep can play a huge range of emotions, but she's at her best when her character is spiteful (think "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Doubt"), so we could be getting an Emmy-winning performance from her.

What we really hope for the new season of "Big Little Lies" is just more dynamic scenes featuring the stellar cast of actresses. What made the first season of the show so refreshing was that it featured so many female characters who were written as three-dimensional women.

It didn't matter if the women were going head to head over a kid's birthday party, or confiding in each other over abusive husbands, the fact that these conversations that real women have every day are portrayed on a popular TV show is huge.

Oh, and let's hope that this season's soundtrack is just as good as the last.

"Big Little Lies" premieres on HBO on Sunday night.

