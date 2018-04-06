What to know about the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee

1888: The first professional rodeo in America is held in Prescott, Arizona. The rodeo continues to this day, billing itself as the "World's Oldest Rodeo," as seen in this 2010 photo.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo is in Central Florida this weekend.

There are 12 PRCA Circuits in the United States, and winners in all seven rodeo events from those circuits will go head to head while representing their part of the country.

Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for over $1 million in cash and prizes, including a $20,000 voucher for a new RAM truck and a Polaris ATV.

When: April 5-8

Where: Silver Spurs Arena

Ticket prices: Costs range depending on age and date. For more information, visit the RNCFR website.

