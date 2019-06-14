Which movies in theaters are worth the price of admission?

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Orlando.

Here are the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of "Avengers: Infinity War," the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94% and an Audience Score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has become a favorite since its release on April 26.

"What you will be getting when you walk into an inevitably overstuffed movie theater is something singular that reflects our age in a way that none of the MCU films that preceded it have; indeed, very few Hollywood spectacles ever have," according to Oliver Jones of the Observer, while the San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter - and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it - have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Wednesday, June 19; Universal Cinemark at CityWalk (6000 Universal Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19; and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Tuesday, June 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91% and an Audience Score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on May 31.

"If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, Fletcher is your man," noted Anthony Lane of the New Yorker, while the Chicago Reader's Leah Pickett said, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

Catch it on the big screen at Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 (155 S. Orange Ave.) through Wednesday, June 19; Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Wednesday, June 19; and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Tuesday, June 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Late Night

Legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Set to be released on Friday, June 14, "Late Night" already has a Tomatometer Score of 82% and an Audience Score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Washington Post's Ann Hornaday said, "Like all comedians worth their salt, Kaling sets out to kill - but with kindness," and San Francisco Chronicle's Mick LaSalle noted, "'Late Night' is a fairly agreeable experience, and every time Thompson is on screen, there's a reason to keep watching."

It's playing at Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 (155 S. Orange Ave.) through Wednesday, June 19; Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Wednesday, June 19; and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Tuesday, June 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

In a world where people collect pocket-size monsters (Pokémon) to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent monster who seeks to be a detective.

With a Tomatometer Score of 66% and an Audience Score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" is well worth a watch. The Globe and Mail's Daniel Kaszor said, "'Detective Pikachu' is unrelentingly weird," while Vincent Acovino of NPR stated, "There's something admirable about a film that isn't afraid to have some fun with a property so established - and beloved - by its core audience."

It's screening at Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Wednesday, June 19; Universal Cinemark at CityWalk (6000 Universal Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19; and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Tuesday, June 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

