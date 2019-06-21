Which movies in theaters are worth the price of admission?

In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Orlando.

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Set to be released on Friday, June 21, "Toy Story 4" already has a Tomatometer Score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Washington Post's Ann Hornaday said, "As an ode to spunk, ingenuity, teamwork, storytelling and animation artistry, 'Toy Story 4' fires on every spirited cylinder," while Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times noted, "Did we really need another 'Toy Story' movie? Turns out we did."

Get a piece of the action at Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 (155 S. Orange Ave.), Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive), Universal Cinemark at CityWalk (6000 Universal Blvd.), and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Wednesday, June 26.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of "Avengers: Infinity War," the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has become a favorite since its release on April 26.

"What you will be getting when you walk into an inevitably overstuffed movie theater is something singular that reflects our age in a way that none of the MCU films that preceded it have; indeed, very few Hollywood spectacles ever have," according to Oliver Jones of the Observer, while the San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter - and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it - have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

It's playing at Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Wednesday, June 26.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89% and an Audience Score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on May 31.

"If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, Fletcher is your man," noted Anthony Lane of the New Yorker, while the Chicago Reader's Leah Pickett said, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

Get a piece of the action at Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Tuesday, June 25.

Late Night

Legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

With a Tomatometer Score of 80% and an Audience Score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Late Night" is well worth a watch. The Chicago Reader's Kathleen Sachs said, "Heightened by an impressive performance from Thompson, it's a fun movie that tackles a variety of issues, including sexism in the workplace, with panache," and the Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper noted, "Humor can be a great equalizer, and Thompson and Kaling are terrific as two women who are funny as hell and should never be underestimated."

Get a piece of the action at Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 (155 S. Orange Ave.) through Tuesday, June 25; Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD (5150 International Drive) through Tuesday, June 25; and Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14 (3201 E. Colonial Drive) through Wednesday, June 26.

