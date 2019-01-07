Who called who what? Hot mic before Golden Globes picks up cringeworthy moment

Well, this is awkward. Or maybe Chrissy Metz was just kidding? Or perhaps ... misinterpreted?

Metz, of "This Is Us" fame, was doing a pre-Golden Globes interview on the red carpet for Facebook Live when she was asked to help introduce actress Alison Brie, who stars in "Glow."

When the camera panned to Brie, Metz was heard in the background saying something that sounded like, "She’s such a b----."

On Sunday night, Twitter was going crazy with comments about the apparent dig.

We'll admit, it's a little hard to make out Metz's comment. Her voice does trail off a bit at the end of the clip, which makes it tricky to decipher. Here, decide for yourself.

Here’s the Chrissy Metz calling Allison Brie a “b” at #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/Wwl25s3DMR — Will C (@wheelsee) January 7, 2019

For what it's worth, Metz took to Twitter later in the night to refute the claim that she used the expletive.

"It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!" Metz posted. "I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

So, what do you say?

