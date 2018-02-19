Will you take my tour? Rollins College honors famous alum 'Mister Rogers'

Fred Rogers graduated from Rollins College in 1951. His aluma mater is offering a free self-guided tour in honor of the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

WINTER PARK, Fla. - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" Orlando-area fans can sport their favorite sneakers and sweaters and take a self-guided tour at Fred Rogers' alma mater Rollins College.

Rogers, a 1951 Rollins College graduate, majored in music composition while at the Winter Park private college. He would also meet his wife, Sara Joanne Byrd, while at Rollins.

College officials announced on Monday a self-guided walking tour to celebrate its well-loved alum.

“The walking tour is our way of honoring the time that Fred Rogers spent on our campus as a student and the many ways he continues to influence the Rollins College community,” Rollins President Grant Cornwell said. “His messages of self-esteem, inclusiveness and respect still resonate clearly in our community engagement endeavors and beyond.”

Visitors interested in taking the free tour can visit the Cornell Fine Arts Museum from Tuesday through Sunday beginning Feb. 20.

The tour starts at the museum, where Rogers' sweater and sneakers are on display. Rogers gifted the items to Rollins in 1991. The tour also includes stops at the Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rogers's old dormitory Lyman Hall, Strong Hall and the Olin Library, where Rogers' personal collection of books, letters and photos are on view.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood debuted on Feb. 19, 1968. Rogers died in 2003. He was 74. A biopic staring Tom Hanks "You Are My Friend," is currently in production.

