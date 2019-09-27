Find out what Dundie Award you'll win from 'The Office'

In 2011, Steve Carell stepped away from his "The Office" role as Michael Scott, a part he had played since 2005, to do movies full time.

Anyone who has watched "The Office" knows there are so many iconic episodes throughout its nine-season run. There's the episode when Michael burns his foot on a George Foreman Grill, the infamous dinner party with Michael and Jan, and who could forget Jim and Pam's wedding? It's the reason why so many of us continue to binge the show on Netflix.

Another iconic moment in the show's history is the Dundie Awards, a fake awards show that Michael has at the local Scranton Chili's Restaurant. He gives out made-up awards based on his opinions of his employees. Ryan won "Hottest In The Office" and Kevin won the “Don’t Go In There After Me” award.

Are these awards insulting and slightly humiliating? Definitely. But they're all awarded with love, because there's nothing Michael loves more than his employees.

Website Moneypenny decided to have some fun with the iconic moment and created a Dundie Award Generator that will award you with your very own Dundie. All you have to do is answer some work day-related questions and you'll get an "Office"-themed Dundie.

Check it out below.

Graham Media Group 2019