Orlando, here's how to enjoy the world's largest bounce house

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to feel like a kid again, there's some inflatable fun in Orlando this weekend.

The world's largest bounce house is making a stop in The City Beautiful.

Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall. It features slides, a ball pit, basketball hoops and an obstacle course.

The traveling attraction opens to the public at 1 p.m. Friday at Bill Frederick Park on Hiawassee Road and will be open through Monday.

Tickets for Big Bounce America range from $9 to $25.

