Your chance to vacation with your favorite 'Real Housewives' has arrived

Fans of any of the "Real Housewives" TV shows know that some of the most iconic moments happen when the entire cast of ladies takes a vacation to a tropical island or foreign country. Some of the most memorable moments, like Countess Luann falling head first into a giant bush in Mexico or Lisa Rinna smashing a wine glass in front of Kim Richards in Amsterdam, the "Real Housewives" have always kept us entertained on vacations.

Now is your chance to make your own "Housewives" memories by going on a vacation retreat with some of the most popular ladies from Bravo.

"Real Housewives" stars and fan favorites Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley and Melissa Gorga have teamed up with Retreats Unlimited to offer fans a wonderful weekend getaway filled with ways you can improve your mind, body and soul. Plus, we bet you'll get a little inside tea on all your favorite Housewives.

Gunvalson, aka the "OG of the OC," is hosting her retreat not far from home in Monarch Beach, California, from Sept. 26-29. If you don't watch the show, Gunvalson owns her own life insurance company, so we're guessing that a lot of the things you'll learn will be about saving and preparing for your future. Gunvalson has been on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" since the very beginning, so hew knowledge could be valuable. And besides, doesn't a vacation in California just sound fabulous?

Next up is none other than Dorinda Medley, from "The Real Housewives of New York City." While most fans would probably hope Medley's retreat would be hosted in the Berkshires, where she has a manor and hosts her castmates every year for shenanigans, Medley is heading to Orlando, Florida with her "Make It Nice" retreat from Oct. 24-27. Based off her signature catch phrase, Medley is here to make all things nice in your life. Besides getting life tips from Medley, you'll also enjoy yoga classes and '80s-style aerobic classes. If you've ever doubted Medley, just know that she cooked, decorated and made it nice!

The last "Housewives" star hosting her own retreat is Melissa Gorga, from the New Jersey cast. Gorga's storyline on the show was mostly about her raising her growing family, but Gorga has gone on to open up her own boutique and become a businesswoman, so this New Jersey Housewife may have some tricks up her sleeves if you attend her "Superwoman 2.0" retreat in Miami from Sept 19-22. Will she bring her famous sugar cookies? We can only hope.

Now, this trip will cost you a cool $4,000 to spend a weekend in "Housewives" heaven, but at the end of the day, taking a yoga class with Dorinda Medley, followed by talking about our feelings over a glass of red wine while secretly trying to get an inside scoop on the new season of "Real Housewives of New York City" sounds absolutely priceless.

