Is your little one the next Gerber baby?

Maybe there's some bias, but we all think our baby is the cutest ever, right? I like to think we’re all right about that.

Gerber wants your cutest-ever baby to be in the running for its 2019 spokesbaby.

And when they say baby, they're talking newborn to 4 years old (although, we’ll surely be calling them our babies forever).

Gerber announced its 2018 photo search Monday -- for the 2019 spokesbaby. Aside from seeing your little one featured on Gerber’s social media channels and having them serve as an adorable ambassador for the brand, the family of the baby chosen will receive a grand prize of $50,000. Diaper, day care or college fund, anyone?

Submitting your child’s photo is as simple as posting a favorite, recent photo on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

It’s worth mentioning that Gerber suggests keeping your Instagram account public so that the judges can view your photo.

Lucas Warren, who was picked as the 2018 Gerber spokesbaby, will be handing the torch over to the next chosen spokesbaby.

Gerber CEO Bill Partyka said every year they choose a baby who exemplifies the company’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and Lucas was that baby.

“Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile,” Partyka said. “We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel!”

Lucas’ mom said they loved every minute of their experience with Gerber.

“(We) are so proud and humbled by the love the world has shown our little boy,” his mom said. “We look forward to meeting this year’s Photo Search winner and can’t wait to see where this incredible journey takes them, just like it has for us!”

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 20.

