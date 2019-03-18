Mother gives birth to 6 babies in just 9 minutes

HOUSTON - In the time it takes to unload a dishwasher or bake a frozen pizza, a woman gave birth to six children.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said Friday that Thelma Chiaka gave birth to sextuplets, the odds of which are estimated at one in 4.7 billion.

Two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls were born from 4:50 a.m. to 4:59 a.m., according to the hospital.

The babies weighed from 1 pound, 12 ounces to 2 pounds, 14 ounces and were in stable condition, the hospital said.

Chiaka named her daughters Zina and Zuriel. The boys had not yet been named as of Friday afternoon.

