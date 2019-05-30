Bizarre Father's Day rituals around world

It’s pretty well-known how Father’s Day tends to run in the United States, with dads typically celebrating their day with barbecues, trips to the golf course, fishing excursions or just simply lounging around the house.

But what about the rest of the world?

Here are some rituals and traditions other countries have when they celebrate Father’s Day.

Germany

"No women allowed" is often a theme of Father’s Day in Germany.

German fathers traditionally celebrate their day by ditching their wife and children. Groups of fathers often take hikes up to mountains or walks in the park, often while pulling wagons filled with alcoholic beverages behind them.

Biking is also a popular activity among groups of fathers.

Nepal

A ceremony is performed in which boys touch their heads to their father’s feet, while girls touch their heads to their father’s hands.

Thailand

Who says flowers are only given on Mother’s Day? In Thailand, fathers are typically presented bright canna flowers from their families.

Mexico

Who’s up for a little exercise? Each Father’s Day in Mexico City, a 21K (or 13-mile) run takes place for fathers. Of course, afterward is typically a big feast with yummy desserts to honor fathers everywhere.

South Africa

Children often spend the day fishing in hopes of catching dinner for their fathers. Of course, gifts and cards can still be exchanged and picnics are often held, as well.

Graham Media Group 2019