Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks to the media at Windsor Castle on Monday following the birth of his son (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

The royal family has been in the news a lot lately -- which almost feels silly to point out, considering we're talking about the royal family here, which is seemingly always making headlines for something or other.

Needless to say, we'll offer up a smaller but still-sweet headline: this will mark Prince Harry's first year being celebrated as a father on Father's Day.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child, a son, May 6. His name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The now-duke and duchess of Sussex wed last year.

Prince Harry, 34, stepped away from royal father duty following the birth of little Archie, just briefly to speak with members of the media.

“This little baby is absolutely to die for. I'm just over the moon," he told reporters outside Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home not far from Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Prince Harry said Markle, 37, and the boy were doing "incredibly well."

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," Harry gushed.

This marks the first interracial baby in the monarchy’s recent history. The newborn sits just behind Prince Harry in line to the British throne -- in the seventh spot.

Prince Harry was in attendance as Markle delivered the baby, and then the royals announced the birth on a recently created Instagram account a short time later.

The baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Markle and Prince Harry want to go through the application process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

