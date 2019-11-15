Walmart offering up more than just Black Friday deals

Walmart has revealed its deals for the biggest shopping day of the year and good news for shoppers, they’re creating additional ways to save.

Walmart will start Black Friday deals online at 10 p.m. Nov. 27 and in its stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

These are some of the deals you can look forward to, according to Walmart officials.

Apparel: Kids’ 2-Piece Pajamas ($4.75 each, special buy), Memory Foam Fashion Boots ($12, save up to $12.98)

Electronics: Apple AirPods with charging case ($129, save $15), onn.® 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV only at Walmart ($98, special buy), Samsung 16GB storage Chromebook 3 ($99, save $60), Philips 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV ($278, special buy), up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones ($450 gift card for activation, $250 for a trade-in)

Home: Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo ($49, save $30), iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum ($197, save $47), Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set ($24, special buy)

Toys: Disney Frozen 2 Fold & Go Arendelle Castle only at Walmart ($40, special buy), Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard ($89, save $59), LEGO Classic or Duplo Creative Box ($20, special buy)

If you want to get your shopping done before then, Walmart said it is releasing “Buy Now” deals going on now and then even more “Pre-Black Friday” online deals on Nov. 22 at 12 a.m.

The “Buy Now” deals include the following, according to Walmart officials.

Apple 10.5” iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $599 (save $400)

Samsung Galaxy 8GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $77.99 (save $50)

JoJo Bow Bow Exclusive Plush for $14.99 (save $10)

12V Huffy SWAT Truck Ride-On for $249 (save $49)

Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770 for $149 (save $90)

To shop “Buy Now” deals, click here.

Black Friday shopping is less than two weeks away, but who’s counting?