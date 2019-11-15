Young and the Restless to air Saturday morning
Soap opera will air Saturday at 2:35 a.m.
You may have missed your favorite soap opera, Young and the Restless, on Friday due to live coverage in Washington, D.C. of the impeachment hearings.
Fear not, Friday’s Young and the Restless episode will air Saturday at 2:35 a.m.
You can also watch the episode on the CBS All Access app anytime after it airs Saturday.
Thank you for your understanding!
