Taco Bell bisque can be a thing this Thanksgiving

Taco Bell for Thanksgiving? Why not?

The fast food chain wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender and serve them as bisque, according to CNN.

Taco Bell released the recipe on its blog.

The first step is to hit up Taco Bell for its rolled chicken taco party pack, which features six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos. You’ll also need garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco Bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to put it all together.

Enjoy!