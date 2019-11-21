Very good dogs to compete in Central Florida K-9 event
Top dog will win bulletproof harness
The Oviedo Police Foundation will host the second annual Central Florida Police K-9 Competition Dec. 7 at Hagerty High School.
K-9s from around Central Florida will complete obstacle courses, test their speed and take on other amazing feats to win prizes. This year the top prize is a bulletproof and stabproof harness.
The event is free and family-friendly, organizers say.
Proceeds from T-shirts and raffles ticket sales will go toward the Oviedo Police Foundation to support the Oviedo Police Department K-9 Unit.
What to know before you go
When: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Hagerty High School, 3225 Lockwood Blvd, Oviedo
What: Free event open to the public, vendor expo, food and drinks, children’s obstacle course, S.W.A.T. and K-9 demonstrations, K-9 obstacle course competition, hardest-hitting dog competition, fastest dog competition and the K-9 unit “seniors” competition.
Find more information at centralflpolicek9comp.com.
