The Oviedo Police Foundation will host the second annual Central Florida Police K-9 Competition Dec. 7 at Hagerty High School.

K-9s from around Central Florida will complete obstacle courses, test their speed and take on other amazing feats to win prizes. This year the top prize is a bulletproof and stabproof harness.

The event is free and family-friendly, organizers say.

Proceeds from T-shirts and raffles ticket sales will go toward the Oviedo Police Foundation to support the Oviedo Police Department K-9 Unit.

What to know before you go

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hagerty High School, 3225 Lockwood Blvd, Oviedo

What: Free event open to the public, vendor expo, food and drinks, children’s obstacle course, S.W.A.T. and K-9 demonstrations, K-9 obstacle course competition, hardest-hitting dog competition, fastest dog competition and the K-9 unit “seniors” competition.

Find more information at centralflpolicek9comp.com.