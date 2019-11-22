Aldi brings back nostalgic favorite with classic ceramic Christmas tree
Christmas favorite sold for $25
One of the most iconic Christmas decorations from many holidays past is being sold again.
Aldi is selling a 14-inch Merry Moments Nostalgic Tree.
It’s just like the ones our grandmas used to have. Oh, the memories.
There are two colors available: green and white. The Christmas pieces are being sold for $24.99 each.
The trees require three C batteries (not included) and have a four-hour timer.
The store says quantities are limited and not all stores have the trees.
Happy tree hunting.
