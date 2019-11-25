Where to watch holiday movies around Central Florida
Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit faster than holiday movies.
Luckily the weather in Florida is optimal for outdoor movie events.
Grab a blanket or lawn chairs, and cuddle up with your family and friends while enjoying the most popular holiday movies.
Cranes Roost, Plaza Tower, Altamonte Springs
All movies start at 7 p.m.
Dec. 14: “Elf”
Dec. 21: “The Grinch”
Dec. 28: “Norm of the North”
Lake Eola Park, Walt Disney Amphitheater, Downtown Orlando
All movies at 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: “Elf”
Dec. 20: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Dec. 27: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Light Up UCP, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando
Nov. 26, 7 p.m.: “A Christmas Carol”
Nov. 26, 9:30 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.: “Home Alone”
Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m.: “The Santa Claus”
Dec. 23, 7 p.m.: “The Polar Express”
Dec. 23, 9:30 p.m.: “Elf”
Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland, Longwood
All movies start at 7 p.m.
Nov. 30: “The Polar Express”
Dec. 7: “The Grinch”
Dec. 14: “Elf”
A La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., Orlando
All movies at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 2: “Die Hard”
Dec. 9: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Dec. 23: “Elf”
Waterford Lake Town Center, The Porch, Orlando
Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: “The Polar Express”
Oviedo Holiday Movie in the Park Double Feature, Center Lake Park, Oviedo
First movie starts at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 20: “The Year Without a Santa Claus” & “Santa Clause 2”
Old Town, Kissimmee
Movies begin at dusk
Dec. 1: “The Grinch”
Dec. 8: “Christmas Vacation”
Dec. 15: “Elf”
Dec. 22: “A Christmas Story”
Dec. 29: “The Polar Express”
Movie at the Lakefront St. Cloud
Movie starts at 6 p.m.
Dec. 13, “The Grinch”
Orange City Movie in the Park, Veterans Memorial Park
Movie starts at dusk
Dec. 6: “The Grinch”
Movies on the Halifax, The Casements, Ormond Beach
Movie starts at 6 p.m.
Dec. 6: “The Grinch”
Movies in the Park, Sand Point, Titusville
Movie begins at 6 p.m.
Dec. 20: “The Grinch”
Leesburg Food Truck & Flick Night, Towne Square
Movie starts at 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 14: “The Polar Express”
After Dark in the Park, Let’s Skate, Ocala
Movie starts at 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.