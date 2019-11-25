Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit faster than holiday movies.

Luckily the weather in Florida is optimal for outdoor movie events.

Grab a blanket or lawn chairs, and cuddle up with your family and friends while enjoying the most popular holiday movies.

Cranes Roost, Plaza Tower, Altamonte Springs

All movies start at 7 p.m.

Dec. 14: “Elf”

Dec. 21: “The Grinch”

Dec. 28: “Norm of the North”

Lake Eola Park, Walt Disney Amphitheater, Downtown Orlando

All movies at 7 p.m.

Dec. 13: “Elf”

Dec. 20: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 27: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Light Up UCP, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando

Nov. 26, 7 p.m.: “A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 26, 9:30 p.m.: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.: “Home Alone”

Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m.: “The Santa Claus”

Dec. 23, 7 p.m.: “The Polar Express”

Dec. 23, 9:30 p.m.: “Elf”

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland, Longwood

All movies start at 7 p.m.

Nov. 30: “The Polar Express”

Dec. 7: “The Grinch”

Dec. 14: “Elf”

A La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., Orlando

All movies at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2: “Die Hard”

Dec. 9: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 23: “Elf”

Waterford Lake Town Center, The Porch, Orlando

Movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: “The Polar Express”

Oviedo Holiday Movie in the Park Double Feature, Center Lake Park, Oviedo

First movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: “The Year Without a Santa Claus” & “Santa Clause 2”

Old Town, Kissimmee

Movies begin at dusk

Dec. 1: “The Grinch”

Dec. 8: “Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 15: “Elf”

Dec. 22: “A Christmas Story”

Dec. 29: “The Polar Express”

Movie at the Lakefront St. Cloud

Movie starts at 6 p.m.

Dec. 13, “The Grinch”

Orange City Movie in the Park, Veterans Memorial Park

Movie starts at dusk

Dec. 6: “The Grinch”

Movies on the Halifax, The Casements, Ormond Beach

Movie starts at 6 p.m.

Dec. 6: “The Grinch”

Movies in the Park, Sand Point, Titusville

Movie begins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 20: “The Grinch”

Leesburg Food Truck & Flick Night, Towne Square

Movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 14: “The Polar Express”

After Dark in the Park, Let’s Skate, Ocala

Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Dec. 13: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”