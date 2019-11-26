What better feeling could there be than crossing a finish line for the first time? On Dec. 15 hundreds of Central Florida girls will find out as they participate in the celebratory, end-of-the-season Girls on the Run 5K.

For the past 10 weeks, elementary and middle school girls in the Girls on the Run, or GOTR, Central Florida program have been training for this day.

New this season, participation in the 5K is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit GOTR Central Florida. Runners will start near Memory Mall at the University of Central Florida, continuing a route that travels through campus, finishing back near the start area.

Registration for the public is $30 and includes an event shirt, race bib and a finisher’s medal.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos will be leading the event as emcee.

“Our 5K events are a celebration for the girls who worked hard all season, the coaches who gave their time to deliver our curriculum and the guardians who trusted us to empower their girls to be their best self,” Executive Director Tracy King said. “Opening the 5K to the public invites the community to get moving together and experience the joy of crossing the finish line in a noncompetitive celebratory environment.”

GOTR Central Florida has served more than 7,000 girls since its inception in 2008. This year’s fall season includes 634 girls in 3rd through 8th grade and over 150 volunteer coaches, many who teach at schools that offer the program.

Through the program curriculum, girls learn critical life skills and are inspired to build lives of purpose by making a meaningful contribution to their community and society. This comes to life through a key element of the curricula when each team creates and executes a community service project. Each season concludes with a celebratory 5K event that gives the girls a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals.

Registration is open until the event day, Sunday, Dec. 15, but you can save by registering early. With access to close parking lots near Memory Mall, leave some time for parking and visiting the event sponsors before the 8 a.m. start time. To register for the 5K run, visit https://www.gotrcentralflorida.org/5Ks.