ORLANDO, Fla. – It was all smiles outside the Pendas Law Firm in Orlando Tuesday as hundreds waited in line to get a free turkey.

This year was the 11th annual Turkey giveaway for the firm on Colonial Drive.

"It's just a blessing and we take advantage of it," Sally Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo and her sister got in line at 5 a.m. to get their turkeys. Lorenzo said she’s been getting a free turkey from the firm since 2010.

She said Thanksgiving is the most important holiday for her family.

“Being a host, to me, is important because everybody comes to me, so I get to see them and I get to spend time with them and it’s a good tradition,” she said.

The law firm not only gives away turkeys in Orlando but across Florida to help families in need.

The company distributed in Miami, Fort Myers, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando.

“This is just a small gesture on our part. It’s not going to solve much, I admit, but at least they are not going to be struggling with how they are going to eat for Thanksgiving,” CEO Lou Pendas said.

The company estimates a total of 3,000 turkeys were distributed during the giveaway.