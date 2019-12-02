ORLANDO, Fla. – Here are the most popular names for all the good boys -- and girls -- in 2019.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for cats and dogs, on Monday released its Top 10 puppy names of 2019.

The company said the list comes from its database of over 500,000 pets.

Most common puppy names in 2019:

Luna Bella Charlie Bailey Lucy Cooper Max Daisy Bear Oliver

Trupanion said the top dog, Luna, was barely a blip on the name game chart 10 years ago when it didn’t crack the list of top 20 names. Bella, meanwhile, took a dip in 2017 and 2018 but edged back to the No. 2 spot this year.