ORLANDO, Fla. – This Giving Tuesday, consider donating to The Salvation Army to help Central Florida families in need have a happy holiday.

News 6 is teaming up with the nonprofit by hosting a phone bank to help support families through the Angel Tree Campaign.

More than 3,400 hundred children and seniors have been adopted through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. The goal is to help 4,000 angels.

Those who couldn’t adopt an angel this year can still help get results by donating via our phone bank. Funds will be used to buy gifts for those angels who weren’t adopted to make sure they still have a merry Christmas.

It’s the final week to help thousands of kids and seniors in Central Florida -- and one donation can make a major impact.

You can donate by calling 888-436-6665. Lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Volunteers will be standing by to take your calls.

If you’d like to make an online donation, consider contributing to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.