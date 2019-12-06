Bring your pet to rock out at this unique holiday concert

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you love the holidays, talented musicians or your pet, you won’t want to miss this year’s Violectric Holiday Show.

You can bring your furry friend to the 7th annual Violectric Holiday Show at Lake Eola Park, where Violectric founder Michelle Jones will join the several other talented musicians who make up the strings group on stage at the Walt Disney Amphitheater for a night of music and family fun to celebrate the season.

The Dec. 14 event, put on by the Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation, is free and open to the public.

Violectric performs at annual holiday show. (Image: Violectric)

The live concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will include traditional holiday music, like “O Christmas Tree,” “The First Noel” and “Hanukkah, O Hanukkah” mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits to put a unique twist on the classic set of festive songs we all know and love.

The group guarantees an impressive show, performing musical hits on lighted instruments live and without any recorded elements or backing tracks.

Not only can you bring your furry friend to be a part of the fun, but you can also help support others in need at the same time.

Violectric has teamed up with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to host the pet-friendly show and is asking those who attend to bring a pet supply or make a donation to the organization.

According to the organization’s website, the Pet Alliance is most in need of canned wet food for cats and dogs.

Other needed items:

dry dog food

puppy training pads

kitten milk replacements

treats

paper towels

Click here to see the Pet Alliance’s full wish list.

If you’d prefer to make a donation, you can do so in person at either the Orlando or Sanford shelter locations between noon and 6 p.m. or make shipments to either of the following addresses:

Orlando Shelter

2727 Conroy Road

Orlando, FL 32839

(407) 351-7722

Sanford

2800 County Home Road

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 351-7722

Grab your item to donate, your good boy or girl and the best spot you can find to sit back and enjoy the show.