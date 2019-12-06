Entire kindergarten class shows up to celebrate boy’s adoption

DETROIT – Talk about getting the best present!

The happiest day of a 5-year-old boy’s life was celebrated in full as his classmates supported him at his adoption ceremony in Michigan.

The boy invited his kindergarten class to witness the moment his foster parents officially adopted him.

As the adoption was declared official, his classmates cheered loudly, celebrating with the family.

On top of that, the boy also got to meet Santa Claus.