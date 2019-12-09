78ºF

Lucky Charms, Pillsbury form holy union of marshmallows, cookie dough this holiday season

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Because the holidays weren’t decadent enough, Pillsbury is now making limited-edition cookie dough with Lucky Charms marshmallows mixed in.

The cookie dough is available for $2.50 at Walmart, according to KPRC.

Each 14-ounce pack has enough dough to make 12 cookies. Look for all the shapes in a cookie encasement.

And please heed the warning: Do not eat raw cookie dough.

