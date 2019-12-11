Bass Pro recalls Mr. Steak gas grills due to fire hazard

Bass Pro announced the recall Tuesday of about 3,000 gas grills sold at the outdoor big box store and on its website.

The recall includes the Mr. Steak four and five-burner gas patio grills, which were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

“The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox, posing a fire hazard,” according to the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

According to the recall, Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires, however, no injuries or property damage have been reported.

The grills were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019, according to the recall.