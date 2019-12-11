77ºF

Popeyes chicken sandwich is so popular it gets its own ugly Christmas sweater

Chicken sandwich wars go step forward

(Credit: Popeyes/Uglychristmassweater.com)

Popeyes chicken sandwich was so popular this year - it's putting the cajun concoction on a Christmas sweater.

The orange and white-striped sweater features red Christmas trees, snowflakes, and of course, chicken sandwiches.

They go on sale starting Wednesday at uglychristmassweaters.com/popeyes for $44.95.

Popeyes calls this next chapter of the chicken sandwich wars the “ultimate ice breaker.”

(Credit: Popeyes/Uglychristmassweater.com)

