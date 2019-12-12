Pepsi’s new drink is part soda, part coffee

If caffeine is what you need to get going, Pepsi has you covered.

Pepsi’s new drink, called Pepsi Cafe, has twice as much caffeine as a regular soda. The drink is a coffee-infused cola and it will also come in vanilla.

The new drink will hit stores in the United States in April.

Pepsi representatives say cola sales have been flat for the last two decades.

They also said consumers are looking for drinks that are functional, meaning they provide some nutritional benefits or energy.