These Christmas activities are favorites of Floridians

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It doesn’t matter if you’re curled up on the couch with a good book next to the fireplace or enjoying some family bonding while cooking, the holidays are the perfect time to do all your favorite things, and Academy Sports can make it all possible.

Academy Sports asked Floridians what some of their favorite holiday traditions are, and they include cooking with the family, hanging out in the backyard and cheering on your favorite sports team, to name a few.

To enjoy all these fun activities, you’re going to need supplies, and Academy Sports has incredible deals and specials on all your favorite sports and outdoor items.

Academy Sports has deals on athletic brands, such as Adidias and Under Armor, bikes and even warm and fuzzy blankets.

To find out more about Academy Sports’ incredible deals, click here.