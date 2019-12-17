First name start with Q, X, Y or Z? Get free sub at Firehouse Tuesday

You could get free food if you have the right name.

Firehouse Subs’ newest limited-time promotion is giving customers with specific names a free medium sub with any purchase.

Tuesday’s name of the day goes out to anyone that has a first name that starts with a Q, X, Y or Z.

All you have to do to redeem the offer is show a valid photo ID with that day’s name.

The restaurant hasn’t said how long the promotion will last or how many names qualify for the deal.

To find out the name of the day, visit firehousesubs.com/nameday or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

The offer is valid at participating locations, not online or on delivery orders and excludes non-traditional locations, like airports and college campuses.