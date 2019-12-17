Here’s a sneak peek of Osceola County’s first drive-thru safari park

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A new attraction with more than 100 exotic animals is taking over Wild Florida in Kenansville.

“It is probably the most user-friendly adventure experience you can have with your whole family,” said Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught about their new drive-thru safari park. “You’ll be able to drive your own car through this full two-mile track and be able to see animals from all over the world..”

All of the animals live cage-free on 85 acres of land.

"It's all free roaming, open territory for these animals to kind of mix and mingle and go wherever they feel like going," Haught said.

The self-guided tour is taken at a speed of 5 mph. It will give guests a chance to see some of the most unique animals, some typically found in Africa, like Wildebeest animals, Watusi and Zebu cattle and some other species, including water buffalo, blackbuck antelopes, llamas, and mouflon sheep. More than 30 species make up the safari, including scimitar oryx animals, with long, thin horns.

“They’re actually extinct in the wild. They only exist in human care at this point,” Haught said.

They also brought in their tallest animal: a 2-year-old giraffe. It’s the first one in Osceola County and stands 13 feet tall. The giraffe is expected to grow up to 18 feet and weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

Guests will be able to enjoy its personality from a platform built to get close to the giraffe and feed it a treat.

The drive-thru safari park also has some wild animals that are native to Florida, like bison, elks, cracker cattle and longhorn cattle. There’s also a large pond that’s home to nuisance alligators trapped by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s SNAP program.

Admission to the safari is $29 for adults and $20 for children, and is discounted for Florida residents. A ticket also includes free admission to the gator park.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.