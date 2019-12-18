60ºF

Which stores remain open on Christmas Day?

Just in case there’s a food or toy emergency

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day to give their employees much-deserved time off with their families.

But what if there’s a food emergency, you need a super last-minute gift or the toys Santa Claus brought require more batteries than you might have?

You’re in luck because a few stores do remain open.

These are the stores that will be open on Christmas Day, according to CountryLiving.com.

  • 7-Eleven
  • Albertsons (with holiday hours)
  • Circle K
  • Cumberland Farms
  • CVS, expect shortened hours
  • Dollar Tree, abbreviated hours
  • Family Dollar, some have limited hours
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks, hours vary
  • Speedway
  • Wawa
  • Walgreens
  • QuickChek

