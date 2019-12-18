Which stores remain open on Christmas Day?
Just in case there’s a food or toy emergency
Most stores are closed on Christmas Day to give their employees much-deserved time off with their families.
But what if there’s a food emergency, you need a super last-minute gift or the toys Santa Claus brought require more batteries than you might have?
You’re in luck because a few stores do remain open.
These are the stores that will be open on Christmas Day, according to CountryLiving.com.
- 7-Eleven
- Albertsons (with holiday hours)
- Circle K
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS, expect shortened hours
- Dollar Tree, abbreviated hours
- Family Dollar, some have limited hours
- Rite Aid
- Starbucks, hours vary
- Speedway
- Wawa
- Walgreens
- QuickChek
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.