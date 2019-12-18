Which stores remain open on Christmas Day?

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day to give their employees much-deserved time off with their families.

But what if there’s a food emergency, you need a super last-minute gift or the toys Santa Claus brought require more batteries than you might have?

You’re in luck because a few stores do remain open.

These are the stores that will be open on Christmas Day, according to CountryLiving.com.