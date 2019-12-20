Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Listed at $1,205/month, this 980-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building offers a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

1633 E. Livingston St. (Colonialtown South)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1633 E. Livingston St. It's listed for $1,240/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and carpeted flooring in the residence. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a $65 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

6335 Contessa Drive (Vista East)

Located at 6335 Contessa Drive, here's a 1,112-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,245/month.

The apartment features a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and outdoor space. This property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Also listed at $1,245/month, this 1,243-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2490 S. Conway Road.

The building features a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this studio apartment located at 480 N. Orange Ave. It's listed for $1,247/month for its 535 square feet.

The unit comes with hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

