Find your favorite school as News 6 presents Sounds of the Season 2019

Orlando-area students spread holiday cheer

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: sounds of the season, holidays, music

Olympia High School Camerata -- Auld Lang Syne

Windy Hill Middle School Choral Commotion -- The Twelve Days of Christmas

Windy Hill Middle School Bella Voce -- Here We Come A-Caroling

Windy Hill Middle School -- The First Noel

Wekiva High School -- Wassail Song

Wekiva High School -- Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Lawton Chiles Middle School -- Up on the Housetop

Lawton Chiles Middle School -- Jingle Bells

Millenium Middle School -- Guitar Ensemble Good King Wencelas

Windy Ridge Middle School -- Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Windy Ridge Middle School -- Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Tuskawilla Middle School -- Jingle Bells

Tuskawilla Middle School -- Deck the Halls

Clermont Middle School Falcon Singers -- We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Clermont Middle School Flight of Sound Jazz Ensemble -- God Rest ye Jazzy Gentlemen

SunRidge Middle School -- Bel Canto Chorus Coventry Carol

Oak Ridge High School Bella Voce -- Silent Night

Jackson Heights Middle School -- Treble Chorus Silent Night

Hunter’s Creek Middle School Advanced Guitar -- Angels We Have Heard on High

Hunter’s Creek Middle School -- Toyland

Timber Creek High School Singers -- Riu Riu Chiu

Apopka High School Viva Voce -- Deck the Hall

Windemere High School -- Jingle Bells

University High School Concert Choir -- Twelve Days of Christmas

Colonial High School -- Es ist ein Ros enstspungen

Melodia Women’s Choir -- Coventry Carol

Lake Nona High School -- Jingle Bells

Lake Nona High School -- We Three Kings

Lake Nona High School -- Here We Come a Caroling

Edgewater High School -- O Come All Ye Faithful

Edgewater High School -- Go Tell It on the Mountain

Umatilla High School Jazz Ensemble -- The First Noel

Trinity Preparatory School -- A Holiday Festival

Tavares High School -- Hark the Herald Angels Sing

