M&M’s planning to bring sweet treats to Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – No matter if you’re a fan of peanut, caramel, hazelnut or good old fashioned plain M&M’s, Disney Springs is about to get a whole lot sweeter in the new year.

The Mars Retail Group announced Thursday that they would relocate its existing M&M’s experiential store from the Florida Mall, in Orlando, to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

This new state-of-the-art store at Disney Springs will be one of five M&M’s experience-based stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group. The store will also offer families an immersive experience that fans of the M&M’s brand will enjoy leaving them with lasting memories.

“Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M’s experiential store,” said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group. “Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M’s.”

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new store is set to open in 2020 near the NBA Experience and, of course, will be filled with your favorite chocolate candies.

Are you excited for the new chocolaty addition coming to Disney Springs?