Central Florida’s law enforcement officers bring smiles this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The holiday season is magical on its own, but Central Florida’s first responders made it even more special this year by going the extra mile to bring smiles to members of the community.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he believes every child deserves to have a great Christmas morning, which is why his agency partnered with the organization Kids Without Christmas to provide gifts for more than 100 children of female inmates who weren’t able to spend the occasion with their mothers.

Volusia County deputies also pulled off a few holiday miracles with the help of generous members of the community. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted photos online of some of the children they were able to surprise with gifts and thanked the donors who made it possible. Deputies said no matter what you celebrate during the holiday season, they hope everyone gets a chance to make someone else smile.

Deputies in Orange County were on a call this week when they met a man who was on crutches and his two sons. The man told them he felt lucky to be alive this holiday after being involved in a car crash. After hearing his story, the deputies surprised the man and his sons with a gift card.

A deputy in Osceola County was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when he was flagged down by a little boy who wanted to meet him. The deputy stopped what he was doing and took a few moments out of his day to meet the young boy and even gifted him a junior deputy badge and some other items, completely making the boy’s day.

Holy cow, is this a cute story. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a newborn calf has been reunited with its owner after Animal Enforcement Supervisor Sydney Pelfrey found it trying to stay warm near some trash cans. Deputies say Pelfrey put the calf in her truck and wrapped it up to help it get warm. The veterinarian who later cared for the distressed calf said Pelfrey’s quick actions made it possible for the calf to have a chance at surviving.

