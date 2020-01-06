Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in Orlando

Want to get to know the newest businesses to open in Orlando? From an Indian street food spot to a coffee shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Kathi Rolls

Photo: melanie D./Yelp

Now open at 4205 Curry Ford Road in Dover Shores West is Kathi Rolls, a fast-casual Indian spot. The eatery serves up unique eats like Mexican eggrolls, beatball hoagies and pepper potatoes.

Foxtail Coffee

Photo: foxtail coffee/Yelp

New to 7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 116, in Lake Nona South is Foxtail Coffee, an Orlando-based coffee roastery chain that also offers tea, vegan treats and coffee accessories. The coffee shop also doubles as a creative space for the craft community, offering such events as roasting classes, community markets and wine-centric get-togethers. Check out Foxtail Coffee's calendar of events here.

The Floridabilt

Photo: alina a./Yelp

The Floridabilt is tourist-centered bar that recently opened its doors at 78 W. Church St. in the Central Business District. According to Bungalower, the walking tour spot also hosts live music and products from Florida-based breweries.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.