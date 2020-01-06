Foxtail Coffee makes Lake Nona South debut, with coffee, tea and more

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located in Lake Nona South at 7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 116, the new addition is called Foxtail Coffee.

A member of the Orlando-based chain, the roastery specializes in locally roasted coffee, freshly-made food and coffee accessories like candles and cold cup drip makers. It also hosts a variety of events like roasting classes, which includes a 60-minute lesson, tastings and take-home bags of coffee.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new coffee roastery has been warmly received by patrons.

Berkley B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 18, wrote, "This location is only two weeks old and it's already operating as smoothly as one that's been around for a decade. I come here because it's the best, smoothest coffee in the southern Orlando area and the atmosphere is artsy and inspiring."

And Brian S. wrote, "I really enjoyed this new little coffee shop — great vibe and good quality espresso and coffee beans. They had some great specialty drinks."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Foxtail Coffee is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

