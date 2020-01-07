Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,310/month, this 1,123-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Here's a 1,647-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3670 Maguire Blvd. that's going for $2,345/month.

The unit features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7240 Westpointe Blvd.

Next, check out this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 7240 Westpointe Blvd. It's listed for $2,350/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to see a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

833 Altaloma Ave. (Colonialtown North)

Listed at $2,375/month, this 1,900-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 833 Altaloma Ave.

The building boasts outdoor space. Also, expect to find high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

322 E. Central Blvd. (Central Business District)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 322 E. Central Blvd. It's listed for $2,400/month for its 1,514 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see air conditioning and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

