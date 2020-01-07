Check out the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Holden-Parramore neighborhood

Visiting Holden-Parramore, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast and brunch spot to an award-winning brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Holden-Parramore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Foodies Cafe

photo: isabella j./yelp

Topping the list is cafe and breakfast and brunch spot Foodies Cafe. Located at 436 S. Parramore Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

In the business's Yelp profile, owner Aminah describes Foodies Cafe as a "place where good food, coffees and teas meet books and conversation."

Besides coffee and tea, the menu features a variety of halal comfort food like chicken and waffles, fish and grits and a veggie stuffed omelet.

2. Amway Center

Photo: Christine L./Yelp

Next is stadiums and arena and music venue Amway Center, situated at 400 W. Church St. With four stars out of 316 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Amway Center is home to far more than the Orlando Magic NBA team. It's busy year-round hosting home games for the Orlando Predators arena football team, the Orlando Solar Bears hockey team and concerts featuring performers like The Pretenders and Stevie Nicks.

3. Broken Strings Brewery

Photo: Colleen M./Yelp

Brewery Broken Strings Brewery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1012 W. Church St., 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

Broken String Brewery recently took home a gold medal from the Best Florida Beer Professional Championship for its Liquid Vinyl black IPA, according to Bungalower.com. Run by a third-generation brewer, it also offers beer styles that include sours, lagers, stouts and hefeweizens.

4. Flamingo's Coffee Shop

photo: ciri d./yelp

Flamingo's Coffee Shop, a spot to score coffee and tea and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 595 W. Church St., Suite D to see for yourself.

This bodega-style spot draws for more than coffee before and after games at the nearby stadium. The menu features empanadas, garlic knots, New York-style pizza and turkey subs. Beer and wine are also on offer.

