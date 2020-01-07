New spot, Kathi Rolls, brings Indian street food to Dover Shores West

A new Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Dover Shores West, called Kathi Rolls, is located at 4205 Curry Ford Road.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Kathi Rolls is an Indian street food experience with a healthy twist that is right in your back yard!"

Chef Sen brings 28 years of culinary experience to Kathi Rolls. Menu items range from to lamb tikka kathi rolls (skewer-roasted kebabs wrapped in a paratha bread) to tandoori chicken naan pizza to chatka fries. Complement your meal with masala Chai tea or a mango lassi (India's version of a yogurt smoothie).

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Kathi Rolls is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sidd C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 1, wrote, "The first bite of the chicken Kathi Roll took me back home in India, bringing back memories. I would give this place 10 stars!"

And Melanie D. wrote, "I had the chicken basmati bowl with vindaloo sauce. It was fantastic—fresh and full of flavor!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kathi Rolls is open from 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon–7:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

