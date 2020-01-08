Happy New Year: Publix chicken tender subs on sale starting Thursday

If you thought the New Year couldn’t get off to a better start, think again.

Starting Thursday, Publix has whole chicken tender subs on sale for just $6.99. That’s $2 off the regular price.

The sale is listed in the grocery store’s weekly ad.

You can take advantage of this deal which runs through Jan. 15. Before then, you can start planning out how many subs you’re going to eat in the next week.